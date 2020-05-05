Broward Sheriff’s Office dispatcher dies of COVID-19
41-year-old Nikima Thompson tested positive on April 2
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – BSO Emergency Communications Operator Nikima Thompson died after contracting COVID-19.
She passed away Monday evening.
41-year-old Thompson was the first COVID-19 case reported in the Broward Sheriff’s Office Communications Division.
A tweet from Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said that Thompson tested positive on April 2.
"People give up a lot do to this position and not a lot of people can, and Nikima was a special, special person," said Jo Anne Alvarez, a union rep. and colleague of Nikima's. "It takes a lot to be a dispatcher and to listen and hear and deal the things that dispatchers deal with and she was the epitome of a dedicated, well-rounded, loved employee."
Thompson, a mother of four, worked at the North Communications Center in Coconut Creek.
