Miami-Dade detectives search for 21-year-old man’s killer

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and two men injured on Tuesday night in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The shooting about 9 p.m. outside of a home at 1741 NW 88 St., about a block away from Arcola Park, left Kristopher Vega dead. He was 21. His family and friends were grieving outside of the home on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting also left his 24-year-old brother and a 22-year-old man injured. They were at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Allapattah. Zabaleta said they were in stable condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.