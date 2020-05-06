Police in Miami-Dade County investigating triple shooting

Published: May 5, 2020, 11:00 pm Updated: May 5, 2020, 11:13 pm

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are in the early stages of investigating a triple shooting in Miami-Dade County.

It happened Tuesday evening in the area of Northwest 88th Street and 18th Avenue.

A heavy police presence was at the scene when Local 10 News' Terrell Fornay arrived, including officers and homicide detectives.

Miami-Dade police said they received a call of multiple shots fired shortly after 9 p.m.

MDPD confirmed that it was a triple shooting but did not have any information on any injuries sustained.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was seen transporting victims to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.