Coronavirus antibody testing site opens in Bal Harbour

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – A COVID-19 antibody testing site opened in Bal Harbour on Tuesday.

The drive-thru site will require appointments that can only be made after filling out a questionnaire.

This testing site is a collaboration of Banyan Medical Systems, Pivot Concierge Health, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour Village, the Town of Bay Harbor and the Town of Surfside.

It's located next to the Bal Harbour Shops Parking Garage's 96th Street entrance.

The location will operate between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and appointments can be made through an online screening questionnaire. You can check it out by clicking here.

Up to 200 screenings can be held per day at the new site.

Priority time slots will be given to first responders and seniors age 65 and up, otherwise appointments will be made on a first come, first served basis.

The site will also act as a digital hospital, providing on-location telehealth appointments. Appointments for virtual appointments can be made here.