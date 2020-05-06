Sheriff Gregory Tony FDLE affidavit brings up more questions about teen shooting incident

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An affidavit signed by Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony under oath in January of 2020 from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, obtained by FloridaBulldog.org, creates more questions about the recent report that Tony shot and killed a man when growing up in an inner city Philadelphia neighborhood.

Tony went on the record, speaking to Local 10 Sunday at BSO headquarters addressing the story that came out Saturday confirming the incident from 1993, when the sheriff was 14, where he shot and killed 18-year-old Hector Rodriguez.

“There was no crime, no arrest and this was considered a self-defense case, as it should have been,” Tony told Local 10.

The story by the watchdog news group stated that the incident, on May 3, 1993, resulted in Tony first being charged as an adult, but that the homicide trial moved to juvenile court, where the teen was found not guilty. The judge sealed the court file.

The FDLE affidavit obtained by FloridaBulldog.org released Wednesday asks in Question No. 4. “I had a criminal record sealed or expunged.” Tony checks the box “False.”

"It never came up on my background checks or clearances, since I was a juvenile and I didn’t commit a crime, as it was self-defense,” Tony told St. Petersburg-based political website, Florida Politics after the bombshell report was released Saturday.

Under Pennsylvania law, juveniles are not arrested, they go through a petition of delinquency. The sealing of a court file applies to non-convictions, summary offenses and most nonviolent misdemeanor convictions, including drunk driving, shoplifting and prostitution.

Earlier this month, Tony released his law enforcement application to Coral Springs police, but his only disclosure was marijuana use in the early 1990s.

So, why didn’t Tony disclose the information when he became a law enforcement officer in Coral Springs, where he was once a sergeant, or when he was appointed head of the Broward Sheriff’s Office in 2019?

“Whether I’ve said it in an interview or saying it right now, this is not something that I’m afraid to speak about in public," Tony told Local 10 on Sunday. "But the reality is, in an application process, when you’re coming in for an employment, one, it doesn’t require you to bring it up, and two, I don’t want to be some 14-year-old black kid who survived a shooting. I don’t want to be someone’s victim.”

He maintains there was no arrest at the time and he was cleared of any wrongdoing as a juvenile. He told Local 10 that it was a violent encounter with Rodriguez.

“Unfortunately, we had a dispute with him — my brother and me — in front of our home and he made threats to kill us and he literally pulled out a gun. He had no problem with shooting us right there,” Tony said, calling it an act of self defense.

Tony believes the release of the nearly three-decades old story is politically motivated because he is running for election in 2020 to keep his post as Broward County Sheriff and this is a way to smear his name. “It’s being used as a political tool,” he told Local 10.

Local 10 News will have more on this story at 6 p.m. and Local 10.com continues to follow updates.