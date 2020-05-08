WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis gives latest updates on coronavirus in Florida

Published: May 8, 2020, 11:08 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 11:55 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis just completed a morning press conference at Dolphin Pointe in Jacksonville. (Video at the bottom of this page.)

DeSantis is also scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. from the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach along with Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew.

Kerner on Thursday sent a letter to DeSantis pleading for permission to reopen the county.

The state is finishing its first week of the governor’s initial phase for reopening, while Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties wait to join that phase.

A group of Democratic Congress members from Florida wrote a letter to DeSantis on Friday expressing “grave concerns” with his plan to open the state amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Watch a replay of Gov. DeSantis’ Friday morning news conference in Jacksonville: