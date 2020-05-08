Some of Miami-Dade County could re-open May 18, mayor says

MIAMI, Fla. – He’s talked about the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, now Miami-Dade County may see one.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez, speaking during a virtual news conference Friday, said that a target date to reopen the county is May 18, but he stressed that is just a target date.

“I’ve spoken to governor and he is in agreement that Miami-Dade should move forward in opening up certain sectors of the economy with a target date, and I stress a target date of May 18, so that people can get back to work.”

(See the mayor’s news conference below)

Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez holds virtual press conference. https://t.co/n0VkhPdWSy — Miami-Dade County (@MiamiDadeCounty) May 8, 2020

He was emphatic that the county is not going to “just open up and go back to normal and everyone does what they want.”

Gimenez said rules will be clear before any executive order is issued so that businesses can open up in a safe way.

One area that will not open up, if there are some re-openings on May 18, will be beaches. Also, bars, nightclubs and movie theaters and other types of theaters will remain closed.

There will be safeguards and restrictions on how to reopen restaurants and retail with limited capacity. The mayor has advisory panels of business and civic leaders who are working with him on the guidelines and instructions for the reopening.

He wants the reopenings to be safe, deliberate and science driven," he said.

Gimenez stressed that May 18 is a firm date for county reopening. "This is only a target date,” he said.

Miami-Dade County restaurants and retail businesses have been closed for the more than a month since the coronavirus pandemic.

