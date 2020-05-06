Are you open for business in South Florida?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10 is helping South Florida businesses get the word out to the community when they reopen — or to just let people know that they remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you are a business owner in Miami-Dade, Broward or Monroe counties, fill out this form below when you are open .

Businesses will be added to a list to be featured on Local10.com.

As a reminder, most non-essential businesses have not been allowed to reopen yet in Miami-Dade or Broward, but please come back and share your information when your business is permitted to open.

For more information on Florida’s phased reopening plan, click here.