Are you open for business in South Florida?
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10 is helping South Florida businesses get the word out to the community when they reopen — or to just let people know that they remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you are a business owner in Miami-Dade, Broward or Monroe counties, fill out this form below when you are open.
Businesses will be added to a list to be featured on Local10.com.
As a reminder, most non-essential businesses have not been allowed to reopen yet in Miami-Dade or Broward, but please come back and share your information when your business is permitted to open.
For more information on Florida’s phased reopening plan, click here.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.