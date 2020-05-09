Nordstrom to close Dadeland Mall store

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Nordstrom announced Friday the store in Dadeland Mall in Miami-Dade County will not survive the coronavirus pandemic’s economic crisis.

Nordstrom will also be closing its Cafe Bistro at 7231 N. Kendall Dr. The store closed March 17 and the company promised employees pay and benefits during the two-week period.

The stores in Aventura and Coral Gables will reopen with attention to sanitizing dressing rooms and plexiglass placed at register areas. The stores will continue to offer curbside pickup services.

Erik Nordstrom, the company’s chief executive officer, released a statement on Tuesday saying the pandemic accelerated the plan of investing in digital capabilities.

Nordstrom first released the complete list of the stores, which also includes one in Naples, to Business Insider.

