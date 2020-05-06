Gap prepares to reopen some stores in Florida

MIAMI – Gap Inc. is preparing to reopen some of its 158 stores in Florida by the end of May during the coronavirus pandemic. The San Francisco-based company stopped paying rent and is negotiating new terms with landlords.

There will be workforce reductions. The stores will be plexiglass dividers in the register area, close all fitting rooms and have hand sanitizer available at the entrance. The company is already selling $10 face masks online.

Gap Inc.'s stores in Florida include eight Athleta, 32 Banana Republic, 37 Gap, 5 Intermix, 15 Janie & Jack and 61 Old Navy. While the negotiations with landlords continue, the company has yet to determine which stores will permanently close.