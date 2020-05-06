87ºF

Gap prepares to reopen some stores in Florida

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

According to an Associated Press report, Gap announced it will close 200 Banana Republic and Gap stores in the next three years. The company also announced it will open about 270 Old Navy and Athleta stores.
MIAMI – Gap Inc. is preparing to reopen some of its 158 stores in Florida by the end of May during the coronavirus pandemic. The San Francisco-based company stopped paying rent and is negotiating new terms with landlords.

There will be workforce reductions. The stores will be plexiglass dividers in the register area, close all fitting rooms and have hand sanitizer available at the entrance. The company is already selling $10 face masks online.

Gap Inc.'s stores in Florida include eight Athleta, 32 Banana Republic, 37 Gap, 5 Intermix, 15 Janie & Jack and 61 Old Navy. While the negotiations with landlords continue, the company has yet to determine which stores will permanently close.

