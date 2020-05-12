White Mercedes-Benz involved in hit-and-run crash found in Aventura, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A white Mercedes-Benz that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach was found Tuesday morning in Aventura, authorities said.

Police have not yet located the driver.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, a woman believed to be in her 60s was struck by the car just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Rodriguez said city surveillance cameras captured the car heading south on Collins Avenue before hitting the woman just south of 44th Street as she was trying to cross the road.

He said the pedestrian was tossed into the air before landing on the pavement.

The driver made a U-turn at 43rd Street, but never stopped to help the victim, Rodriguez said.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she remains in critical condition after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.