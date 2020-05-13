Still in hospital, 17 year old charged in brother’s fatal stabbing

MIAMI, Fla. – 17-year-old Daniel Weisberger has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his 14-year-old brother, Pascal-Rene Zue Weisberger.

Weisberger remained in the intensive care unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center Wednesday. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Weisberger was severely injured Thursday when he was struck by a moving car on U.S. 1. Deputies believe he may have been trying to harm himself after he was on the run for a violent attack Thursday morning at the Executive Bay Club townhomes at Mile Marker 87.2.

The teen is also charged with aggravated battery for stabbing his father, Ariel Jacob Poholek, 43. Poholek is in stable condition at Jackson South Medical Center in Miami after he suffered multiple cuts to his neck and other injuries in the attack.

The scene unfolded in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 7. Weisberger fatally stabbed his brother — who was pronounced dead at the scene. He then attacked Poholek, 43, who police said was stabbed multiple times and was held hostage for about two hours by Weisberger.

Ariel Jacob Poholek, 43, with his 14-year-old son, Pascal Weisberger. (WPLG)

Authorities said Poholek’s neighbor at the Executive Bay Club townhomes called 911 around 6 a.m. after the man knocked on several doors. He told the neighbor that his teenage son had stabbed him multiple times, including in the neck, and had also stabbed his younger brother.

Deputies said Weisberger fled the scene before authorities arrived.

“The older son had stabbed, slashed and butchered the young son. The father had come in to see what was going on when he was also attacked,” said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

What brought on the attacks remains under investigation, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.