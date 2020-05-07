Teen wanted in brother’s murder jumps in front of moving car in Islamorada, deputies say

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – A 17-year-old teenager wanted for murder jumped in front of a moving vehicle on Thursday night near Founders Park in Islamorada, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver ran over Daniel Weisberger, 17, who is the suspect in the murder of his 14-year-old brother, Pascal, according to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the MCSO.

“His injuries were described as severe,” Linhardt wrote in a statement. He was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

Daniel is also accused of stabbing his father, Ariel Jacob Poholek, 43, in the neck early Thursday morning at the Executive Bay Club townhomes at 7200 Overseas Hwy.

Detectives are still investigating the crimes, Linhardt said. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

