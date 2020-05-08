‘Troubled’ teen who ‘butchered’ younger brother remains in hospital

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – 17-year-old murder suspect Daniel Weisberger remains at Jackson Memorial Hospital after being airlifted Thursday night to Ryder Trauma Center. Weisberger was on the run for most of the day Thursday after a violent scene at an Islamorada condominium just before 6 a.m. Weisberger stabbed and killed his younger brother, stabbed his father and then held his father hostage for two hours, investigators said.

Around 7 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies did find Weisberger after he attempted to “harm himself” by jumping in front of a moving car on U.S. 1. He suffered severe injuries.

His brother, Pascal, 14, who Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay says was “slashed and butchered” by his older brother, will have a lobby named in his honor at the Upper Keys Humane Society where he was a volunteer, the animal group announced Friday on its Facebook page.

The scene unfolded Thursday morning when authorities said a neighbor at the Executive Club townhomes, near Mile Marker 87.2, called 911 after Weisberger’s father, Ariel Jacob Poholek, 43, started banging on neighbors doors. Bleeding from his neck, Poholek told the neighbor that his teenage son had stabbed him and had also stabbed a younger brother.

Ramsay said Poholek was injured and then held hostage by Weisberger when he came into the room to see what was going on.

When police arrived, Pascal was dead on the scene. Poholek remains in a Palmetto Bay intensive care unit, where he is expected to recover.

On Thursday evening The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported that Weisberger was severely injured when he was struck by a moving car near Founders Park at Mile Marker 87, not far from where the violent scene played out earlier that morning. He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

A witness who saw Weisberger run into traffic said the 17-year-old’s body “completely flipped around before hitting the ground.”

Daniel Weisberger is no stranger to the juvenile system and courts, Ramsay said Thursday. “This is a very volatile situation, which wound up being the worst it could be unfortunately,” Ramsay said.

Poholek’s brother Zachary James Poholek said Daniel was troubled.

“Daniel is a great kid, but a troubled kid. He has been in and out of the system for a while and has had a lot of troubles,” Zachary James Poholek said. “So it’s hard to understand, it’s very senseless.”

The Monroe County Sheriff has not confirmed what charges Weisberger may face in the stabbing death of Pascal. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident that happened on U.S. 1