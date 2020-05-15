Video shows burglary at Yard 8 Midtown apartments in Miami

Published: May 15, 2020, 12:16 am Updated: May 15, 2020, 12:32 am

MIAMI – Alex Alvarez said she is living a nightmare.

She first described Yard 8 Midtown as comfortable and modern. But the “beautiful building” at 2901 NE 1st Ave., “quickly turned into a DRUG HOTEL” with questionable hygiene, Alvarez said.

Now she just doesn’t feel safe there anymore.

This is a picture of the blue 2015 Polaris Slingshot, Florida tag MJDE12, recently stolen from the garage at Yard 8 Midtown in Miami. (Local 10 News Share)

Alvarez said about 9:10 p.m. on May 11, a pair of burglars stole a blue 2015 Polaris Slingshot, Florida tag MJDE12, that belongs to her and her husband.

Surveillance video shows the burglars were in a silver Mercedes-Benz with a black bike rack.

“It’s not so much about the property that was stolen. It’s about the opportunity this building has created for criminals to come in here and take what’s not theirs,” Alvarez said, adding the garage lacks security and the elevators are not fob activated.

Alvarez said she has witnessed violence, “drug deals, escorts, trash, and dog piss everywhere" and she wants to move out.

Miami Police Department detectives are investigating the burglary. They are asking anyone with information about the crimes to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Photojournalist Mario Alonso contributed to this report.