Woman found dead near cemetery in Brownsville

Published: May 15, 2020, 4:14 pm Updated: May 15, 2020, 4:25 pm

BROWNSVILLE, Fla. – Detectives are investigating how a woman ended up dead Friday near the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Brownsville.

Detective Argemis Colome, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department said officers found the woman in the area of Northwest 46th Street and Northwest 31st Avenue.

Officers were searching for evidence northeast of the Quick Stop at 3101 NW 46th St.

Officers asked anyone with information to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

