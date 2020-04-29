Authorities take 3 people into custody amid investigation of fatal shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers in Southwest Miami-Dade County are investigating a fatal shooting.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 12941 Southwest 10th Terrace just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

They arrived to find a male victim who had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Images from Sky10 showed a yellow tarp covering the body, which was on the ground next to a black sedan.

Investigators were seen questioning witnesses, who told police that three men were observed leaving the area.

Local 10 News learned that police later took those three people into custody. They are being called persons of interest.

The three men and the victim all knew one another, according to detectives.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.