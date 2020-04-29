Miami-Dade residents hit the water and golf courses as county parks and spaces reopen

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After sitting empty for weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, several Miami-Dade County parks are reopening today to the delight of many residents who are out and about.

The measured reopening begins with parks, boating and golf.

“I’m just happy that they opened the ramps so we can get out,” one boater said. “As long as people aren’t tying up to each other and doing that kind of stuff, I think it’s a great idea to get people out of the house.”

The county boat ramps will now be open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., with boats required to stay at least 50-feet apart.

Miami Beach is taking similar steps, reopening select city parks and golf courses.

Social distancing is still required, and people visiting parks will be required to wear face coverings unless they’re exercising or have trouble breathing.

“The first phase will include the opening of certain parks. But social distancing must be respected as we open up more of the great outdoors,” said Jimmy Morales, Miami Beach’s city manager.

At Flamingo Park in Miami Beach, we spotted one security guard making the rounds, ensuring people were following the new rules. Miami-Dade hired 400 workers to patrol the reopened county facilities.

Not all of the county’s cities are reopening yet, though.

City of Miami and Hialeah — which both have a high concentration of COVID-19 cases — say they’re not comfortable reopening parks at this time and will continue to monitor the data.

Beaches remain closed across the county, as do non-essential businesses.

Broward and Palm Beach counties coordinated the timing to also open their parks, marinas and golf courses Wednesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to announce the state’s reopening plan Wednesday, he said in a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. His initial stay-at-home order runs through Thursday.

See below for the full rules spelled out in Miami-Dade County’s emergency order to reopen parks, marinas and golf: