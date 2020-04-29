Broward welcomes people back to county parks as cities decide about their facilities

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The gate is open to the public at Anne Kolb nature center in Hollywood for the first time in more than a month.

It’s one of 33 parks operated by Broward County that reopened Wednesday morning so people can get out and exercise during the coronavirus crisis. Some boat ramps and golf courses have opened, too.

Cities across Broward are now deciding whether to follow the county’s lead.

Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Davie and Hallandale Beach have decided not to open their city parks yet.

Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Parkland, Tamarac, Deerfield Beach and Cooper City are following Broward’s lead and reopening some or all city parks.

“You know, not a lot of people [are out here], but I’m looking forward to having more and more people,” said Milton de Vecchi, who was visiting Anne Kolb Nature Center on his bike Wednesday morning. “Because, you know, people need to be outside.”

Golf courses welcomed residents again Wednesday, as did certain marinas, boat ramps, basketball courts and tennis courts.

Social distancing rules remain in effect, with people needing to remain six feet apart. You can’t enter the parks if you have COVID-19 symptoms and you must wear a face covering around other people.

Athletic leagues, games and races are still suspended throughout the county.

Beaches remain closed, as do dog parks, splashpads, archery and batting cages remain closed too.

Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties coordinated the timing to also open their parks, marinas and golf courses on Wednesday. However, like Broward, some cities in Miami-Dade have delayed reopening.

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to announce the state’s reopening plan Wednesday, he said in a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. His initial stay-at-home order runs through Thursday.

For a list of which Broward County parks are open and which aren’t, click here.

Broward’s full order including rules and requirements can be read below: