Customs: U.S. marijuana hidden in cereal boxes to be sent to Guyana
MIAMI – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Miami International Airport reported recently finding marijuana that was destined for Guyana.
More than six pounds of marijuana likely grown in the southeastern region of the U.S. were in cereal boxes, cans of crackers and inside an iced tea container at MIA.
Officers also reported finding an M4 rifle and a Tech 9 pistol with an ammunition magazine. The weapons were manifested as toys and also destined for Guyana.
According to Christopher D. Matson, CBP Port Director at MIA, the “significant seizures” are a way to “disrupt dangerous criminal networks.”
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.