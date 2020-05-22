Love in the time of coronavirus: ‘It’s times like these that make you realize what’s most important in life’

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After a five-year relationship with Mara Gordon, Local 10 News Photojournalist Jason Weitzman was ready for a marriage proposal.

He had envisioned a glitzy trip to Walt Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando. He had planned on getting on one knee in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle.

Weitzman wanted a fairy tale for his princess. It hurt him to see how the coronavirus pandemic shut it all down.

Eventually, he decided to bring the castle and Disney World to their living room. He found a large poster, got her pink Minnie Mouse ears, and he used her birthday as an excuse to set it all up.

Weitzman shared the proposal with their friends and family on Zoom.

Jason Weitzman finally gets on one knee! (Local 10 News Share)

He was nervous. He forgot what he was going to say. Their dog Kylo was barking. But the power of love pushed him to get down on one knee and mumble a few words from the heart. She said, “Yes!”

Gordon said she loved the simplicity of Weitzman’s idea.

“It is times like these that make you realize what’s most important in life,” Gordon said. And when the wedding planning begins, she will also remember: “You don’t need fancy things all the time.”