Hialeah Hospital technician accused of sexually abusing patient

HIALEAH, Fla. – Officers arrested a 49-year-old man on Monday accusing him of a sexual battery at Hialeah Hospital. He works there as a patient care technician.

According to Sgt. Ibel Perez, Alberto E. Vergani-Cortez is facing a charge of sexual Battery by coercion or threat of a patient.

Perez also said detectives are still investigating Vergani-Cortez. They are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.