Driver of car stolen in Normandy Isles crashes in Miami’s Upper East Side, police say

MIAMI – A driver in a car stolen Wednesday in Miami Beach’s Normandy Isles neighborhood crashed hours later in Miami’s Upper East Side neighborhood, police said.

According to Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, the driver stole the car after someone left the keys in the ignition about 1:10 p.m. at 960 Biarritz Dr.

“Officers provided tracking info from the scene to dispatch who shared the information with the surrounding jurisdictions,” Rodriguez said.

Miami police officers responded to Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast 81st Street after the driver of the stolen car was involved in a crash.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.