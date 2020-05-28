Woman charged in crash that killed boy, 7, appears in bond court

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida woman charged nearly a year after a young boy was killed in a car crash appeared in bond court Thursday.

Melissa Vasquez, 24, who is now 6 months pregnant, is being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond after being charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

If she posts bail, she will be placed on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor and will not be permitted to drive.

Vasquez turned herself in to authorities on Wednesday.

The fatal crash happened last summer on Bird Road in Miami-Dade County and left the boy’s mother and sister also injured.

Detectives said Vasquez was the driver of a Ford F-150 on Bird Road and Southwest 92nd Avenue that was left mangled after the collision.

Authorities said it crashed into a Toyota Camry, which was left torn apart.

Inside was Yamileth Miranda, 32, her 3-year-old daughter, Daisa, and her 7-year-old son, Christian, who was killed.

Troopers said all were wearing seat belts, but the impact was so violent that the little boy was ejected from the vehicle and decapitated.

Miranda’s daughter was injured so severely, she went into a coma and had to be placed on a ventilator for about four days.

Miranda was also injured in the crash but survived.

Investigators said the single mother was trying to make a left turn onto Bird Road when she was hit.

Surveillance video showed a black pickup truck similar to Vasquez’s, appearing to be speeding down Bird Road moments before the crash.

According to her arrest report, Vasquez’s truck was traveling at 82.7 mph at the moment of impact and 101.2 mph just one second before impact. The speed limit in that area is 40 mph.

Vasquez and her two passengers survived the crash.