Woman charged in Bird Road crash that killed young boy surrenders to authorities

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida woman turned herself in to face charges in a terrible crash that left a young boy dead.

That accident took place last summer on busy Bird Road and left several other people injured.

For nearly a year the deceased little boy’s loved ones have been praying for justice and those prayers may be getting an answer.

24-year-old Melissa Vasquez had nothing to say as she turned herself in to authorities.

She’s charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless driving.

Detectives said Vasquez was the driver of a mangled Ford F-150 on Bird Road and Southwest 92nd Avenue.

It crashed into a Toyota Camry, which was left torn apart.

Inside was Yamileth Miranda, her 3-year-old daughter, Daisa, and her 7-year-old son, Christian, who was killed.

Troopers said all were wearing seatbelts, but the impact was so violent that the little boy was ejected.

Investigators said the single mother was trying to make a left turn onto Bird Road when she was hit.

Surveillance video showed a black pickup truck similar to Vasquez’s, appearing to be speeding down Bird Road moments before the crash.

Witnesses say the area is known for illegal street racing, but police have yet to confirm if speed was a factor in the collision.

Miranda and her daughter were also hurt in the crash but survived.

So did Vasquez’s two passengers.

Troopers say Vasquez will face a judge Thursday.

Local 10 News also learned that she is six months pregnant.