Miami restaurants take creative safety measures as they reopen

MIAMI – Restaurants in Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah have been planning for this day for weeks. On Wednesday, they were finally able to reopen their dining areas for the first time since shutting amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Today is a different day,” said Adam Meltzer, owner of The Daily Creative Food Co. on Biscayne Boulevard.

Meltzer said he’s lost business and staff, but he’s ready to start fresh.

Restaurants in those three large Miami-Dade cities are now allowed to open their dining areas at a 50 percent capacity, among other safety measures.

“We are also changing gloves every 30 minutes, washing hands every 30 minutes, so a lot of things we need to enforce here,” Meltzer said.

All staff and customers must wear a face mask unless they’re seated at their table, and if you don’t have one, the employees will provide you one. Meltzer is checking employees’ temperatures and asking them questions before they start their shift, like whether they are experiencing any symptoms that could be associated with COVID-19.

Meltzer also got creative with his layout to maintain the required, safe social distancing. If a table has a large inflatable cupcake on it, you are not allowed to sit there.

Over at the iconic Versailles Restaurant on SW 8th Street, management created a new position called a sanitation captain — an employee who makes sure surfaces are clean and that people are following the new rules.

“He goes by and sprays the tables, the handles, the entrances of the door every few minutes,” said manager Gabriella Valls.

On Miami Beach, Ocean Drive has been closed for nearly two weeks to cars in order to give restaurants an opportunity to expand outdoor dining. Staff at Cantina Restaurant were using a portion of one southbound lane in order to safely distance their tables.

Miami Gardens is the last remaining major Miami-Dade city that has not reopened restaurant dining areas. Their mayor has said that won’t happen there until next week at the earliest.