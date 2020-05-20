Miami Gardens is opening slower than other cities, and here’s why

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens reopened retail stores Wednesday with capacity limitations, much like the City of Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah.

Unlike those other three major Miami-Dade cities, Miami Gardens isn’t opening barbershops and hair salons. There’s no target date for those.

And unlike those other cities, which plan to open restaurants May 27, Miami Gardens says that won’t happen until at least June.

Mayor Oliver Gilbert explains why:

“My hometown is the largest predominantly African-American city in the state of Florida,” Gilbert said Wednesday. “The co-morbidities that exist for Miami Gardens residents — the high blood pressure, the diabetes, the asthma, the respiratory stuff, the sickle-cell anemia — [these are] things that if you have these pre-conditions, COVID-19 is especially dangerous for you.

“And so you’re seeing us be a little more cautious.”

Gilbert said expanding testing and adding contact tracing will give local leaders and people the information they need to live their everyday lives, but for now, he’s operating under the mindset that you can repair an economy, but you cannot bring back a life.

We can rebuild an economy but “I know no meaningful way to give someone back a loved one.” -@OGilbert A window into the cautionary tone of @CityofMiaGarden amid a partial #reopening of retail today. Restaurants won’t open here until at least June 1st. No date yet for grooming. pic.twitter.com/K5SGnNdAxu — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) May 20, 2020

READ MORE: Phase 1 reopening rundown for Miami-Dade, Broward counties