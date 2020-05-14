Reopening rundown: Miami-Dade County’s plans for new normal

Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez released a 184-page guide “The New Normal” with guidelines for residents and businesses in dealing with the next phase of re-opening on Monday, May 18. Non essential businesses in Miami-Dade County were ordered to close March 19 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami-Dade County’s post coronavirus plans: Moving To A New Normal is a guide for the residents, business and commercial establishment owners and people who operate other facilities throughout Miami-Dade County.

With this next phase, beaches will remain closed across the county.

Most cities in the county will be adhering to Miami-Dade County’s guidelines.

(The New Normal: A Guide For Residents and Commercial Establishments below)

Miami-Dade County has adopted a color-coded guide. The Phase that the New Normal enters into Monday, May 18, will be Yellow. Miami-Dade began reopening parks and open spaces on April 29 (orange)