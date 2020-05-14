Gov. Ron DeSantis approves reopening plans for Miami-Dade, Broward counties

DORAL, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a COVID-19 press briefing Thursday afternoon in Downtown Doral, at which time he confirmed that he has approved the reopening plans for Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

DeSantis said the counties’ plans are not identical, although local leaders did collaborate on some key issues.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said his reopening plans were made in collaboration with medical experts.

He said the county’s reopening plan has a clear, color-coded system with information residents need to know amid the new normal.

As some non-essential businesses get ready to reopen Monday, Gimenez said he believes the limited reopening will be good for the public, as people get fresh air while still maintaining social distancing guidelines.

“We’re not talking about opening all businesses yet,” Gimenez reminded residents.

He said everyone needs to act as if they are an asymptomatic patient and could spread the virus to others.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said his reopening plan is similar to Miami-Dade’s, but there are a few differences, including that homeowner’s associations in Broward will be allowed to reopen their gyms on Monday with some restrictions in place.

Holness said he and Gimenez have agreed to reopen beaches at the same time, so that people do not all flock to one location.

He said they expect to reopen beaches by May 26 at the earliest.

DeSantis said he will be making an announcement Friday regarding the reopening of gyms throughout the state.

He said he has advocated for people to take advantage of Florida’s sunny weather by going outside for recreational activities since it is easier for people to maintain social distancing outdoors and people are more likely to contract COVID-19 while in a confined space.