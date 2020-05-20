Miami-Dade County’s most populous cities begin Phase 1 of reopening plan

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County’s most populous cities, including Miami, Miami Gardens, Hialeah and Miami Beach, are officially beginning Phase 1 of their reopening plan on Wednesday.

With the reopening of some businesses, including retail stores, barbershops and hair and nail salons, the Miami Parking Authority is offering one hour of free street parking per day as part of its “Welcome Back, Miami” campaign.

“Since the global pandemic was announced, it has been the Authority’s utmost priority to protect the health and safety of the staff and customers alike,” said Alejandra Argudin, chief executive officer. “As Miami gradually re-opens, we continue to support our community, this time, by safely welcoming our existing and new customers back with one hour of free, on-street parking per day when they use the PayByPhone app.”

For more information about PayByPhone, visit www.paybyphone.com or www.miamiparking.com.

Miami residents may also obtain a discounted parking rate when they use PayByPhone. Residents can confirm their eligibility by visiting www.miamiparking.com/pbpdiscount or by calling the Customer Service department at (305) 373-6789 ext. 202.

Retail stores in the four cities can now reopen with a 50-percent capacity as nail and hair salons, along with barbershops have stricter restrictions.

All services are by appointment only, employees must wear a face mask and gloves at all times and the businesses may operate at a 25-percent capacity.

Restaurants, however, will remain closed at least for another week. The scheduled date for reopening at a 50-percent capacity is May 27.

The cities chose to open two days after the county in order to allow business owners a chance to get familiarized with the rules and the new normal.