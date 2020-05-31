Miami-Dade mayor postpones reopening of public beaches due to protests

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Beachgoers in Miami-Dade County who were looking forward to hitting the sand on Monday will have to wait a little bit longer.

Due to protests in Miami-Dade on Saturday, some peaceful, some violent, Mayor Carlos Gimenez is postponing his plan to reopen county beaches.

Gimenez announced the decision while appearing on This Week in South Florida. The full interview can be seen below:

Public beaches across Miami-Dade County were set to reopen on Monday.

Gimenez imposed a countywide curfew on Saturday, which lasted from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The curfew hours were extended from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will be enforced until Gimenez lifts the order.

It’s unknown when Gimenez will allow county beaches to reopen.