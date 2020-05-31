Peaceful Coral Gables protest against police brutality ends with prayer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – While the protest in Coral Gables comes after the death of George Floyd, the people gathering Saturday said the reason they showed up was because of something larger. They say this is all about people of color in this country.

Chanting "I Can't Breathe," large crowds gathered near Coral Gables City Hall then hundreds of people marched down Miracle Mile with signs reading "Black Lives Matter" and "Justice for George."

"I think enough is enough," protester Libby Stone said. "Our country has to stand up together and say 'We respect each other's lives and we won't tolerate this injustice.' "

A peaceful protest in Coral Gables on Saturday ended with prayer with Miami-Dade County police chiefs who are committed to having a virtual town hall to discuss how to prevent police brutality.

They are calling for justice for Floyd and all four Minneapolis police officers, but more importantly, to stop the the senseless killings of black and brown lives.

"It is not just about George Floyd; it is about all black people. It is about all people of color in this country," Kelcy Grant, one of the Coral Gables protesters, said.

While in Miami, the protest started off peaceful and turned destructive, Coral Gables had no reported incidents.