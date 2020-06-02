Burglars steal 31 handguns from Miami-Dade pawn shop

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A $15,000 reward is being offered by authorities for information that leads to the arrest of eight people who burglarized a pawn shop in Miami-Dade County.

The burglary occurred around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Airport Pawn & Gun store at 831 NW 42nd Ave.

According to authorities, the thieves broke into the store and stole 31 handguns before fleeing the scene.

The burglary was captured on surveillance video.

The reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Miami Field Division and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) -- the trade association for the firearms industry.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the ATF at 1-800-283-4867. Tipsters may also report information by visiting www.reportit.com, through the mobile “reportit” app or by texting ATFMIA to 63975. All calls will be kept confidential.