Serial vending machine burglar arrested in Miami, police say

MIAMI – A 61-year-old man accused of committing numerous burglaries throughout the city of Miami has been arrested, authorities announced on Monday.

According to Miami police, the Frost Museum, the Four Seasons Hotel and luxury high-rise condominiums were among the places that David Theoder Sharon targeted.

Police say Sharon, who was taken into custody on Thursday, had an affinity for vending machines, but also broke into an ATM and burglarized the Frost Museum’s gift shop.

Timeline of burglaries tied to Sharon:

March 30: Police say Sharon burglarized two vending machines at 1501 Biscayne Blvd, causing $6,000 each in damages and making off with $250.

April 5: Police say Sharon burglarized a vending machine at 460 N.E. 28th St., causing $8,500 in damages and stealing $200 from inside.

April 22: Police say Sharon burglarized a building at 999 Brickell Ave., causing $500 in damages. Authorities said he then caused $4,000 in damages to a vending machine and stole $150.

April 24: Police say Sharon was captured on surveillance video at the Chase Bank at 150 S.E. Second Ave. using a crowbar to pry open the locked door to the parking garage. Police say he also vandalized a vending machine, causing $300 in damages and stealing about $100 in cash.

April 26: Police say Sharon burglarized a high-rise condominium at 1200 Brickell Bay Drive. Authorities said he vandalized a vending machine with a metal object and took off with $5 in change.

April 27: Police say Sharon vandalized a steel security door to gain entry to the west side of a loading dock at 270 Biscayne Blvd. Police say he then went over to a vending machine, where he stole food and money.

April 29: Police say Sharon used a crowbar to vandalize yet another vending machine at the Four Seasons Hotel at 1435 Brickell Ave. He is also accused of stealing several boxes of cigarettes, worth about $969 later that day from a business at 13 S.W. Seventh St.

May 10: Police say Sharon used a crowbar to pry open an ATM at the Frost Museum on Biscayne Boulevard. He is also accused of stealing three bottles of water, a black bookbag and 120 pieces of metal jewelry, totaling over $1,000, from the gift shop area of the museum.

In addition to the Miami burglaries, Sharon is also facing burglary charges in other areas, police said.