Broward County church holds mock funeral procession as protest for racism

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A South Florida church held a different kind of protest on Wednesday, staging a funeral procession.

The hearse-led demonstration was for all victims of police and racial violence, held in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

At one point, police in Hallandale Beach joined those participating in the mock-procession, which rolled from Gulfstream Park to the Miramar Town Center.

Many of the vehicles displayed positive messages of hope.

The theme of the demonstration, which was organized by Cool Church, is 'Death to Racism, It Must End Now.'

Hundreds of cars took part in the protest-on-wheels.