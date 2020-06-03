Broward County curfew lifted; Miami-Dade’s moved to midnight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County’s curfew has been lifted, and Miami-Dade’s has been pushed back to midnight, though leaders warn that both could be quickly reinstated if there are any threats of civil unrest.

Broward County has been under curfew order from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. since Sunday when a contentious scene played out in downtown Fort Lauderdale following afternoon protests.

County Administrator Bertha Henry terminated the curfew order Wednesday afternoon. The county says that it may be reimposed with as little as one-hour notice “if there is evidence of possible civil unrest that threatens the health, safety, or welfare of the public.”

Cities may have their own curfews in place, so the county urges residents to check with their municipality.

Miami-Dade’s 9 p.m. curfew began Saturday night when there was unrest in Miami. County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said that despite the shift to a later curfew Wednesday night, the beaches will remain closed Thursday.

And the curfew time may change depending on conditions on the streets.

Protests since the weekend have remained peaceful in both Miami-Dade and Broward as residents join nationwide demonstrations against racial inequality after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Broward commissioners met Tuesday and discussed ways that they can respond to the message sent by the community.