WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade mayor holds news conference with police director

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is holding a virtual news conference Thursday morning and will be joined by Deputy Mayor Maurice Kemp and Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddy Ramirez.

At the beginning of the news conference, the mayor announced that gyms and spas would be permitted to reopen on Monday.

Other fitness centers, such as yoga studios, dance studios and martial arts studios are also permitted to reopen at that time.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force recommended that gyms and fitness centers be allowed to operate at up to 75 percent of its building’s capacity when they first reopen.