Deputies: 24 out of 31 guns stolen from Miami store recovered in Broward

MIAMI – A team of law enforcement agencies worked together to recover 24 out of the 31 firearms stolen from the Airport Pawn & Gun store in Miami, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday afternoon.

The store owner told Miami detectives burglars stole the 31 firearms about 1:30 p.m. on Monday from the store at 831 N. Le Jeune Rd., in the Flagami neighborhood.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent In Charge Robert Cekada released a statement saying the burglaries of federally licensed firearms retailers have the potential for more crimes.

“Stolen firearms are sold on the street to persons who can’t purchase firearms legally," Cekada said.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and Miami Chief Jorge R. Colina also praised the teamwork. ATF worked with highly trained BSO deputies, Miami detectives and the Department of Probation and Parole.

According to Gerdy St. Louis, a BSO spokeswoman, deputies found six of the 24 handguns on Thursday in a backpack in Pompano Beach. Deputies with the gang unit and the Violent Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response units worked on the case.

St. Louis said deputies turned over the guns to ATF. According to Colina, the owner of the Airport Pawn & Gun store will be able to recover the 24 firearms after the investigation concludes.

Cekada is reminding the public there is a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrests of the burglars.