Manhunt for suspect in Hallandale Beach after possible police pursuit ends with smashed motorcycle

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – An intense manhunt was ongoing late Monday night in Hallandale Beach following an apparent police pursuit.

The possible pursuit ended in the area of NE 6th Avenue and 1st Street when a person riding a motorcycle was hit.

Several blocks away, a black, four-door sedan could be seen with it's doors open. The suspect was believed to be traveling inside that vehicle but bailed out.

At one point, a police helicopter was over the area, shining a spotlight as officers searched for the suspect.

Canine units were also called to the scene.

One person was rushed to the hospital, but police did not confirm whether that person was riding the motorcycle, or what their condition was.