Good Samaritan seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are searching for the driver who seriously injured a Good Samaritan last week who was helping out another whose car had become disabled in Oakland Park.

The hit-and-run crash was reported around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of East Cypress Creek Road at North Dixie Highway.

Deputies said the victim, James Patterson, was helping the driver whose car broke down when he was struck by a vehicle similar to a 2013-2016 Lexus GS 350.

Detectives believe the driver was trying to turn right, but turned too wide, striking Patterson who was standing under the hood of the disabled car.

The driver fled the scene, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel took Patterson to the hospital with severe injuries.

Authorities said the vehicle involved in the collision would have heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with further information is asked to call BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4845. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.