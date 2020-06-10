Beautiful weather graces reopening of Miami-Dade County beaches

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Wednesday morning’s reopening of beaches in Miami-Dade County was graced by a cool breeze, near perfect weather and a lot of new faces.

“These are a group of men and women in these pink or salmon-colored shirts that are out here to educate the public visitors on all the rules that are in place,” Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said.

There’s about 150 social distancing ambassadors on the beach at a time -- a mix of city and county volunteers and staff, making sure beachgoers are aware of the new rules in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The rules include that every individual must have a facing covering with them, groups must be comprised of less than 10 people and beachgoers are not permitted to have a canopy or a tent on the sand.

“This is what Miami Beach is all about. What are we without the beach?” City Manager Jimmy Morales said.

It was a welcome return for sunbathers, runners and families.

“So we’re out here to educate the public, educate everybody that’s been waiting for weeks to come out and enjoy these beaches, and Mother Nature truly played a big role today,” Rodriguez said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better day.”