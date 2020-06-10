WATCH THIS: Sharks spotted close to Miami Beach shoreline

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Since the beaches haven’t been packed with the chattering noise of beachgoers and the influx of a people population lately, the natural inhabitants of the waters have, no doubt, become accustomed to the lull.

Since the months when stay-at-home orders kept people indoors, plenty of places around the country have seen wildlife taking full advantage of the peace. Nature has come out of hiding and back onto its turf.

Science News noted coyotes walking down San Francisco streets, snakes on sidewalks and city dwellers seeing more rats.

Here in South Florida, Sky 10 captured a view of a trio of sharks in the Atlantic waters not far from the shoreline in Miami Beach on Wednesday.

The predatory fish were spotted at Ocean Drive and Sixth Street in the early afternoon, a popular swimming spot.

Wednesday is the first day of beach re-openings in Miami-Dade County. There were no reports of injuries from the shark spotting, but if you’re heading to any of the beaches beware: natural inhabitants haven’t had visitors in months.