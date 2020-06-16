2 women struck by pickup truck in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Two women were injured Tuesday when they were struck by a pickup truck in Hialeah, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred in a parking lot in the area of East 10th Street and Ninth Court.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue officials, four pedestrians were walking when two of them were hit by the truck.

Officials said a 70-year-old woman suffered a hand and leg injury, but was conscious as she was taken to a hospital.

Officials said a 46-year-old woman suffered cuts and head injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

No other details were immediately released.