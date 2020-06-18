BSO sergeant and jail supervisor placed on administrative duty over alleged racist post on social media

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A sergeant who is also a supervisor for the Broward Sheriff’s Office is now on desk duty.

That sergeant works within the Broward County jail system.

He will remain on desk duty pending the outcome of an investigation into whether he violated the department's social media policy.

They are opinionated Facebook posts that some find disturbing, racist and outright offensive, and they were allegedly made by Broward County Sheriff's Sergeant David Karlin.

Pastor Allen Jackson openly supported BSO Deputy Ronald Thurston after he was put on restricted duty for posts he made about lack of diversity in the department. Jackson said he was appalled by the social media posts made

"It was disgusting. It was disrespectful. It was just unbelievable," he said. "No matter what is going on, they can't hide how they truly feel, and so that is the sad thing."

Local 10 News learned Karlin is a sergeant who works in corrections as a Broward County Jail Supervisor. The sheriff’s office told Local 10 Karlin has since been temporarily reassigned to administrative duty during an investigation into potential social media policy violations.

BSO provided Local 10 with a statement. It said, in part:

“The Broward Sheriff’s Office in no way condones opinions or statements that discredit an individual or reflect poorly on our agency. As a public service agency, we must always hold ourselves to the highest standard of professionalism and accountability.”