‘Egregious’ behavior gets 2 Miami Gardens officers fired, chief says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said Wednesday that she decided to terminate two police officers who are under a criminal investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The firings were over a beating that was caught on several videos. It happened before the video of George Floyd’s killing shed light on the worldwide challenges with police brutality.

“I terminated the officers because the behavior was egregious and will not be tolerated at the department,” Noel-Pratt said in a statement.

One of the officers is accused of beating up a suspect’s acquaintance. The other officer is accused of covering it up by not downloading his bodycam footage, which is a requirement after every shift.

A source familiar with the case identified the former police officers as Jaiver Castano and Jordy Yanes Matel. Records show the department hired Castano on Aug. 27, 2018 and Yanes Matel on Oct. 9, 2018.

The victim said the beating was on March 21 at the RaceTrac gas station at 19100 NW 2nd Ave., in Miami Gardens. Local 10 News’ interview with the victim is scheduled to air during the 11 p.m. news.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Manager Peggy Phillip contributed to this report.