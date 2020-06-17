Woman streaming drive-by shooting live on Facebook thought it was hit and run

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – As an 18-year-old teenager was walking along the sidewalk on Northwest 54th Street near 5th Avenue, a woman saw a black Honda Civic screech by. She started streaming the scene live on Facebook when she thought the Civic had hit the pedestrian and took off.

The witness, who didn’t want to be identified, told Local 10 “At first I thought he was hit by the car and then someone said, ‘No, you ain’t hear them gunshots? So, I said, ‘Oh, he’s been shot.’ "

Family identified the victim as Garry Laguerre. After arriving at the scene right near the Bawa Food Market, Miami police officers found the victim sitting in the middle of the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses told detectives it appeared to be a drive-by shooting and the guns may have been high-powered weapons. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The witness, who soon realized she wasn't seeing someone hit by a car, but a multiple shooting, said he was shot "in his side, his back, he as shot like 5 or 6 times."

Paramedics and police did all they could to try and save Laguerre.

"It didn't look good. I ain't ever seen nothing like that before," said the witness.

Laguerre was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

Police searched for hours from both the air and the ground looking for any sign of the shooter.

It wasn't until 6:30 a.m., some 13 hours after the shooting, that officers began to clear the scene.

Anyone living in the area who may have information about the shooting is urged to call Miami Police. Police said the vehicle is a four-door black Honda Civic and there may be bullet holes on the side.

The witness offers her advice: “That’s the only way we solve all of this. The racism. The killing of each other. Everybody has to be held accountable. If you see something, say something. That’s the only way it’s gonna stop.”