Pedestrian dies in Fort Lauderdale crash

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Brian Ely, Photojournalist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officers found a pedestrian dead on Sunday morning in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbordale area.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded about 5:10 a.m. to 2000 SE 17 St., near the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina.

A red vehicle with frontal damage was at the scene.

Traffic alert: Officers closed the 17th Street bridge’s westbound lanes.

This is a developing story. Correction: The initial story erroneously reported the case was investigated as a hit-and-run crash but that police scanner report was not confirmed.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Sandy Antonio contributed to this report.

