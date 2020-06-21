Pedestrian dies in Fort Lauderdale crash

Published: June 21, 2020, 8:23 am Updated: June 21, 2020, 9:32 am

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officers found a pedestrian dead on Sunday morning in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbordale area.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded about 5:10 a.m. to 2000 SE 17 St., near the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina.

A red vehicle with frontal damage was at the scene.

Traffic alert: Officers closed the 17th Street bridge’s westbound lanes.

This is a developing story. Correction: The initial story erroneously reported the case was investigated as a hit-and-run crash but that police scanner report was not confirmed.

