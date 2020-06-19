Driver arrested after slamming his car into Fort Lauderdale restaurant

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance cameras were rolling as a driver slammed his SUV into a South Florida restaurant.

That driver was taken into custody, accused of being drunk behind the wheel.

Agustin Albarrán, Manager of Antojitos Mexicanos, was in disbelief after seeing the damage to his family's restaurant.

“We’ve had this business open for 20 years, so to have this happen, it’s heartbreaking,” he said.

Surveillance cameras were rolling outside Antojitos Mexicanos Thursday as the driver first pulled up in his SUV and clumsily parked at the wrong angle.

Restaurant employees say he came into buy a burrito, to-go. Then the man went into the store next door.

"He grab a couple bags of chips," said Jaime Diaz, Parter at La Guadalupana Tortilleria & Grocery. "Suddenly we hear bang! This big noise.

"I guess instead of reverse, he went inside the restaurant."

That noise came from the SUV plowing through the restaurant's front wall and windows.

After smashing in, the driver tried to back out before other people at the shopping center intervened.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived to transport an injured customer, one of the restaurant’s regulars, to the hospital.

Inside, the restaurant was left a mess, with tables knocked over and broken glass all over the floor.

Outside, the driver was given a field sobriety test, one that he seemed to have a tough time with. Police told Local 10 News the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Minutes later, the damaged SUV was pulled out and towed away.

“No one should ever drink and drive,” said Albarrán. “It’s just the worst thing you can do.”