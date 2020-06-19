Juneteenth ‘Drive to Justice’ heads to Fort Lauderdale

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A “Drive to Justice” is taking place from Lauderdale Lakes to Fort Lauderdale on Friday in celebration of Juneteenth.

The motorcades are happening in more than 30 cities across the county. This one began at noon and heads to Huizenga Park, where there will be a rally.

Beyond honoring the anniversary of the day in 1865 when enslaved black people learned they had been freed, it’s another opportunity to send a message about racial equality.

“Enough is enough. We’re not going to stand around and watch this anymore,” Pastor Dennis Grant, one of the local organizers said. “Too many black lives are being taken, and each time we demonstrate and each time we protest it calms down.

“This time we’re here to stay until the authorities understand that black lives matter.”

Stay tuned to Local 10 for coverage of Juneteenth celebrations and rallies across South Florida and the nation.