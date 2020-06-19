Miami Beach holds Juneteenth ceremony at Pride Park

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The city of Miami Beach is commemorating the 155th Juneteenth Independence Day by holding a ceremony at Pride Park.

Juneteenth is the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage.

Friday’s ceremony began at 9 a.m. at the southwest corner of the park at 1809 Meridian Ave.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber will speak at the event, as well as Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar.

The ceremony will include the planting of a rainbow eucalyptus tree “to symbolize and celebrate the contributions of African Americans to Miami Beach and an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence to reflect on the past, present and future,” a news release from the city stated.

Those who are attending the ceremony are encouraged to write a positive word or message on stones that will be placed under the tree.